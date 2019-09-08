Barbara J. Noble passed into God's hands Friday, August 30, 2019.
Barbara was conceived in Tsing Tao, China. Her father, Jack was a Navy hospital corpsman and her mother, Jane, a former WAC. She was born with the aid of the U.S. Marines on the U.S. Navy hospital ship Repose. She left China with her parents when she was less than 1 year old.
After a childhood of more than 20 moves she settled in Lancaster and graduated from McCaskey in 1966. She attended Millersville State College and graduated in 1970. She met her husband to be, Robert Noble, while singing in the college choir.
After a tangled tale of love, rebound and Easter redemption, she fell in love with Robert. They married on December 27, 1968.
She became a mother and guide to her children while living in Downingtown PA. In the early 80's her creativity led to the beginning of her interest in the fiber arts. She both spun and wove yarn. In 2006, she helped to found the Red Rose Treadling Toes, who in their first try, won the Sheep-to-Shawl contest at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. That year and the following 2, she was chosen top spinner at the Farm Show. She continued her 50 years of choir singing at St. James Church in Lititz.
In her 60th year, her love of animals led to a love of horses and she became an owner of 2 different Icelandic horses. Her second horse, Meyla, became her animal companion. Barbara broke her neck in a fall but through the grace of God, she was healed.
Life became more difficult as a result of that fall, but she continued to spread the gift of God through those pictures, her laugh, and her singing. She died loving all she knew with her whole heart and soul.
Those mourning their loss but celebrating her life and freedom include her husband Robert, her son Michael (Christine), daughter Suzanne (Scott Uhl), granddaughter Juliana, several cousins and countless friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard's Catholic Church, Manheim at 11:00 AM on September 12, 2019.
For the service and in celebration of her life, it is asked that you refrain from wearing black, per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Richard's Catholic Church Building Fund.