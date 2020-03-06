Barbara J. Michael, 71, of Columbia, PA, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert W. Michael.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Weidman) Herr.
She spent much of her professional career as the Supervisor of Medical Records for a local hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting the casinos, bowling, spending time at her cabin, shopping and traveling. She was a volunteer at LCBC and other organizations where she enjoyed helping others.
Barbara is survived by her children, Robert Michael, Jr. (husband of Pauline), Barbara Kennedy and Shelley Hammaker (wife of Christian); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Sally Herr (wife of Nelson) and Louise Jones (wife of Tom).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 2024 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Liza Garcia officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Rohrerstown Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394=4097
A living tribute »