Barbara J. Lindley, 83, of Lancaster passed away September 4, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late William Dean Lindley, with whom she spent over 60 years of marriage. Originally from Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Rosabelle A. Stratton.
Barbara loved to create and found great joy in needlework. Cross-stitching, quilting and sewing were among her favorite things. Barbara also loved to read, do jigsaw puzzles and was a life-long learner. She loved to cook and try new recipes from her extensive cookbook collection.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Nancy Krueger, of Mountville and Carol Johnson wife of Craig, of Mount Joy; her granddaughters Erica Bixby, wife of Shane, of Mount Joy; Rachel Krueger and Madelyn Krueger, both of Mountville.
