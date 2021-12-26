Barbara J. Krady, 84, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on December 20, 2021. She was born in 1937 in West Chester, PA, to the late Herbert and Mary Montgomery. Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilmer Krady, and sister, Jean Hands. She is survived by her three children who are all in the Charlotte area: son, Michael Krady (Kody), daughter, Lisa Hymes (Patrick), and son, Christopher Krady. She has three grandchildren, grandson Jeffrey Hymes (Angie), granddaughter Jessica Hymes (Ryan), grandson Connor Krady, and her sister Darlene Sedlak. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Barbara graduated in 1955 from Kennett High School, in Kennett Square, PA. She began her career at Bell Telephone but being a wife and mother of three was her most rewarding achievement. Barbara enjoyed flower gardening, crafting (quilling, sewing), and participating in local craft shows with her husband, Wilmer. She also loved shopping and being fashionable, dancing when good music was played, and drinking coffee! She loved to chat with everyone, and no one was a stranger to her. She was a member of the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Thursday, December 23, at the Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.
A funeral service will be held locally in Lancaster, PA at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will occur at the Silver Spring Cemetery, 3611 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, PA immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barbara’s name to the American Respiratory Care Foundation, 9425 North MacArthur Blvd, Suite 100, Irving, TX 75063-4706 or the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
