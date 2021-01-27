Miss Barbara J. Herr, age 84 of Lancaster passed away January 24, 2021 at Conestoga View where she had been residing a short time.
Miss Herr was a 1954 Graduate of McCaskey High School and a 1958 Graduate of Millersville University. She retired from teaching kindergarten at Rheems Elementary School for 35 years. She was a life member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster and had enjoyed singing in the church choir.
She was the daughter of the late Landis and Marion Glackin Herr and was predeceased by her brothers, David, Robert, Joseph, John and Thomas. Surviving are her sister, Margaret E. Herr with whom she lived, her brother, James Herr and his wife Maureen, her sister-in-law, Melody Herr Bruen and her husband Harry and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Private services are being held at the DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, Pa 17602 and private burial will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial donations in Miss Herr's memory are being requested to First United Methodist Church 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence please visit:
DebordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
