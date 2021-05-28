Barbara J. Gorman, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Upper Darby Township to the late John and Kathryn Rose (Nemee) Marcus. She was the wife of George Edward Gorman with whom she would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on July 2nd.
Barbara was a homemaker. She loved her children and gardening.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by four children, Sharon Gorman of Clarksville, AK, Brian Gorman of New Holland, Gwen Muldoon of Philadelphia, Cyndi Cornwell of Mount Laurel, NJ; four grandchildren, Brian Starr, AJ Williams, Julie Williams, Nick Cornwell and a brother, John Marcus of Chester.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Gorman.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Veterans Against Alzheimer's at www.usagainstalzheimers.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.