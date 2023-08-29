Barbara J. Gittelman

Barbara J. "Barb" Gittelman, 92, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at her residence.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Jenny (Abbot) Leibhart. She was the wife of the late Stephan K. Gittelman.
Barb enjoyed antiques, both collecting them and selling them.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Pamella L. (Thomas) Ruffhead; her grandchildren, Chad (Sotheara Keat) Rottmund and Stephanie (Mark) Monteith; her great-grandchildren, Aaralyn Rottmund, Izzy Rottmund, and Blake Gates; and nieces, Mary Lenox and Suzi Stoutzenberger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »