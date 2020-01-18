Barbara J. Fazekas 1944 – 2020

Barbara Jean Fazekas, 75, of Bird-in-Hand, PA passed away on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of Leslie E. Fazekas. They were married 51 years. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Roderick and Ruth Freese Allan.
A homemaker, Barb was a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church. She also managed the Intercourse Library for 14 years, served in the Bird in Hand Vol. Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and was a Cub Scout leader Pack 65. Each year, Barb crafted beautiful, hand-made cards for friends and church members which quickly became a treasured ministry. She had a gift for sending the right card, to the right person, at just the right time, touching hundreds of hearts.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: her sons, James married to Jessica, Leesburg, VA, Stephen married to Jody, Lancaster, John married to Elaine, Maytown, Michael, Bird-in-Hand; six grandchildren; sisters, Katherine (Lou) Tufano, NY, Susan (Dan) Schaeffer, Penryn. A brother, Glenn preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA with viewing there from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Interment: Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions welcomed to: New Life Church, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17602. Furman's – Leola