Barbara Jean Weisser Detz, rejoined her mother, father, and sisters in heaven on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Columbia, PA and was proud to call this town home for 72 years. She was the wife of Vernon R. Detz, Sr. with whom she was married 56 years. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Storm Weisser.
She attended Saint Joseph's Academy and was a faithful member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church. Barbara worked for Wilton Armetale and she and Vernon dedicated many hours running the very successful and popular Saint Peter's bingo. Barbara embraced life and loved people, loving others as she would want them to love her. Barbara never met a stranger that she didn't befriend and was quick to make everyone feel like they were part of her family. She devoted her life to God and to church and led by example. Barbara treasured the time she spent with her family on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland. She enjoyed shopping and had a special passion for the fall and Christmas seasons. The Hallmark channel and Hallmark movies were an obsession. She never saw a Hallmark movie that she didn't love and watched these happy ending stories over and over again. Barbara thrived on having a busy house full of children and she loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was an avid local sports fan watching her sons and grandchildren playing sports and coaching. Her faith and her family were always the most important things in her life, and she was the epitome of a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother. After raising five sons, she was affectionately referred to as Saint Barbara of Columbia.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Vernon R. Detz, Jr. (Michelle Kemmerly) of Columbia, PA; Jeffrey C. Detz (Christine Gay) of Columbia, PA; David J. Detz, Sr. (April Perkins) of Leesville, LA; Charles Q. Detz (Nikole Yunginger) of Mount Joy, PA; John M. Detz (Jennifer Reem) of West York, PA; grandchildren, David, Jr. (Madison), Brittany (Marcus), Emily (Scott), Christopher, Mason (Callie), Elisabeth, Braedyn, Madelyn, Zachary, Kailee, and Asher; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Evelyn, Chloe, and David III. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Rose Welsh and Joan Marie Weisser.
A viewing for Barbara will take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 121 South Second Street, Columbia, PA with a one hour visitation from 12 PM-1 PM. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara's memory to Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church, 121 South Second Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com