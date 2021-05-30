Barbara J. Denlinger, 70, of Lititz, went to Heaven on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born January 19, 1951, Barbara was the daughter of the late Richard and Neva (Leonard) Lantz.
Barbara was an assembler and group leader for StarDental. Through the years, she enjoyed square dancing and camping all around the United States with notable stops in Petrified Forest National Park, the Pacific Coast of California, Yellowstone National Park, and Grand Teton National Park. Barbara was the life of the party, had a beautiful smile, and will be missed dearly by her beloved family.
To cherish her memory, Barbara leaves her husband of 52 years, Eugene Denlinger; a son: Richard Denlinger husband of Tracey; two sisters: Linda Sloat wife of Daniel and Abbie Palumbo wife of Michel; two grandchildren: Kyle Denlinger husband of Stephanie and Jamison Denlinger husband of Ashley; as well as two treasured great-grandchildren: Riley and Clayton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1054 New Holland Avenue Lancaster, PA 17601.
