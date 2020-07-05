Barbara J. Clancy (nee Rheiner), age 83 years, died June 26 at the United Methodist Communities at Collingswood, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, she was employed by Macy's as a Processing Manager in Montgomeryville, PA. She was a volunteer for Welcome Wagon in Warminster, PA where she had resided with her husband for 30 years. She was a resident of the United Methodist Communities at Pitman before moving to Collingswood.
Predeceased by her husband William F., Jr., and son, William J. Clancy. Survived by her son, James T. Clancy.
Memorial service will be held at 11AM on July 9 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Warminster, PA. Those desiring may make contributions to the Gift of Care Circle, c/o United Methodist Communities Foundation, https://foundation.umcommunities.org. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
A living tribute »