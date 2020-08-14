Barbara J. "Bobbie" Mullins, 86, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. Born in Jenkins, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Asa and Ina (Watts) Sutphin. She was the loving wife of the late James B. Mullins who passed away in 1993. Bobbie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Manheim where she was active in the book club, helped in the nursery and took part with the church treasury and kitchen committee. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving is a son, David husband of Pat Mullins, Manheim, a daughter, Robin wife of Jeffrey Putt, Manheim, four grandchildren; Todd and Matthew Mullins, Shawn and James Nies, five great-grandchildren; Carly, Hailey, Landon, Emmalee, Nicholas, a great great-granddaughter, Rose, and a sister, Elizabeth Kennedy, Manheim. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Sutphin, a sister, Ramona Cantrell, a grandson, Cory Nies, and a great-grandson, Hunter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bobbie's graveside service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road Manheim, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bobbie's memory to Penn State Health Children's Hospital, Pediatric Neurology, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033 or Bethel Baptist Church, 532 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com