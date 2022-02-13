Barbara J. Bachman Hann, 88, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully at home on Monday, February 7, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harvey N. and Mary Longenecker Bachman. Barbara was the loving wife of Elwood Y. "Woody" Hann, Jr. and they observed their 64th wedding anniversary in August of last year. After graduating from Washington High School in Washington, PA; Barbara received a bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. For over 15 years Barbara was a pre-school teacher for St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz; previously she taught Home Economics for the Camp Hill School District, and worked part time as a dietician for the Lancaster General Hospital. She was a faithful and active member of Lititz Moravian Congregation, taught Bible school, and was a member of the Ladies Circle. She also was active with the Lititz Lioness Club. Being involved in her community was very important to her and she volunteered for the Lititz Historical Museum, Lititz Library, and Hands-on House Children's Museum. Barbara was a true life-long learner, wanting to travel to experience foreign countries and cultures, reading, and looking for the next adventure. Family, friends, and community mattered to her; Barbara was totally committed to everything and everybody she came in contact with. Her passion was poured into all she experienced in life. She stated that "I hope people will remember me with laughter and a smile."
Surviving in addition to her husband, Woody, are two daughters: Lauren wife of Rollie Welch of Fort Myers, FL, Jessica wife of James Demchak of Coatesville, and three grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Elizabeth Lynn "Betsy" Hann, a son, David S. Hann, and two brothers: Philip and Kenton Bachman.
Services for Barbara will be private and at the convenience of the family, interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Barbara's memory to: Friendship Ministries, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, Financial Development Office, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Services, 300 West Chestnut Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.