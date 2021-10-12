Barbara J. (Anderson) Tittel, 70, of Mountville passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster. Barbara was the wife of August Tittel whom she married 51 years ago on March 1, 1970.
Barbara was born October 3, 1951, in Newark, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Malcom and Mary (Kozeroski) Anderson.
She graduated in 1969 from Irvington High School in Irvington, New Jersey. She was employed as an Activities Therapist for 13 years with Brethren Village in Neffsville and Oakleaf Manor in Lancaster. She previously was a Latch Key parent in West Hempfield School District. Barbara attended St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
In addition to her husband, August, Barbara is survived by her son Eric Tittel and his wife Krista (Sangrey) Tittel of Lancaster, her granddaughter, Eva Grace Tittel of Lancaster; her brother, John Anderson and his wife Barbara (Brown) Anderson of Bryn Mawr, PA, and her dog Sadie and cat Jack.
A celebration of life service and burial for Barbara will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
