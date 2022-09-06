Barbara Herr, age 75 of Willow Street, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born in Lancaster and was the devoted daughter of the late Aldus J. and Dorothy V. Kirsch Herr. Known as Bobbie to her family and Barb to her friends, she was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, where she then worked for 34 years in the business office. She enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets, Boyds Bears, and other keepsakes throughout her life. She loved decorating for every holiday and season, especially her many Christmas trees. She spent much of her time knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, and making clothes for her nieces. She loved shopping for her friends and family all year-round and was known for finding unique treasures on QVC and the Home Shopping Network.
Barb is survived by her brother, Dennis, husband of Suzanne Herr, two nieces, Kate, wife of Denny McFalls, and Beth, wife of Aaron McKinley. She is also survived by grandnieces and grandnephews, Aidan, Abby, Madelyn, and Mason, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom love and will miss her.
The funeral service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, September 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place at the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Penn Manor Educational Foundation, pennmanoredfoundation.org or the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org.