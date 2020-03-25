Barbara H. Zimmerman, 87, of Leola, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home.
She was born in East Earl to the late Isaac C. and Barbara (Horst) Martin and was the wife of David M. Zimmerman with whom she shared 14 years of marriage.
She was a member of Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Barbara was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by five sons, Alvin, husband of Minerva (Sensenig) Reiff of Mifflinburg, Isaac, husband of Ruth (Weaver) Reiff of Mifflinburg, Laurence, husband of Alma (Martin) Reiff of Leola, Eli, husband of Kathleen (Martin) Reiff of Mifflinburg, John, husband of Dorcas (Burkholder) Reiff of Leola; five daughters, Laura, wife of John Rissler of Roaring Spring, Esther, wife of Nelson Martin of Greenwich, OH, Ruth Reiff of Ephrata, Barbara, wife of the late Paul Rissler of Shiloh, OH, Annetta, wife of Aaron Eugene Zimmerman of Owen, WI; four step-children; 68 grandchildren; 15 step grandchildren; 126 great-grandchildren; 38 step great-grandchildren; a brother, Isaac Martin; two sisters, Vera Martin, Edna Zimmerman and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Martin, Judy Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eli E. Reiff, Jr.; four brothers, Lloyd, Raymond, Henry, and Paul Martin, and two sisters, Laura Martin, Mary Shirk.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
