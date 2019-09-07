Barbara H. Shoemaker, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Kingston, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Leona (Stravinsky) Heck. Barbara was the beloved wife of J. Richard Shoemaker, and together they shared 59 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her son, Anthony Shoemaker, his wife Gayle and their son Graham, of Bartlett, IL.
After attending high school in Chester, PA, Barbara met Richard while attending Millersville State Teachers college. She was more than a wife, being a great partner in Richard's pursuit of his career in commercial arts. Later, she became a central part of the management of Maclay & Shoemaker Graphics through her bookkeeping and financial talents. In the 80's she discovered aerobics, and within a few years she became a partner with Figurifics, later purchasing the aerobics instruction business.
Barb loved her family greatly, and reveled in spending time with them. She was caring, kind, smart, creative, funny, green-thumbed, and loved dearly. Her greatest joy was playing with her grandson Graham.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guests starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com