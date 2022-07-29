Barbara H. Sauder, 68 years 10 months and 29 days of Mt. Pleasant Mills entered into rest on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family. Born on August 27, 1953 in Stony Brook, York Co., PA, a daughter of the late Paul Zimmerman and Magdalena O. (Horning) Hoover. On November 22, 1973, she married Lloyd W. Sauder, who survives.
To this union were born 11 children, David (Rose Elaine Weaver) of Richfield, Paul (Eunice Hoover) of Middleburg, Rachel (Nelson Zimmerman) of Myerstown, Barbara (Eugene Hoover) Richland, Lloyd, Jr. (Roxanne Martin) Middleburg, Rosanna (Allen Weaver) of Hamburg, Lester (Sharon Hoover) of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Ruth (Uron Zimmerman) of Sunbury, Grace (Leon Ray Oberholtzer) of Lebanon, Lena Beth (Marus Hoover) of Fannettsburg, and 57 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son Philip Sauder who passed away on July 28, 1978.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the late home, 2840 Buckwheat Valley Road, Mt. Pleasant Mills. The funeral will be held at 9:30 AM on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Bowmansville Old Order Mennonite Church, 980 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, PA. To listen by phone please call 717-271-0010 or 610-301-0211. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals Cremations Monuments, Mifflinburg and the Furman Home for Funerals, Leola, PA.
