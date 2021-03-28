Barbara "Grammy" E. Sauder Baker, 85, of Leola, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Berwick, PA, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Gladys Dyer.
She was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church in Leola. Barbara enjoyed sewing, crafts, and crocheting all sorts of things for the Church Bazaar. Last year she made over 200 hats that she donated to the homeless shelter and Coats for Kids. Barbara was an avid reader, she especially liked historical fiction.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Diane Bachman (Scott), Ronald Horst both of Leola, PA, and Rodney Horst (Barbara Kulp) of Perryville, MD; her ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and her brother Gregory Dyer (Joyce) of New Holland, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Martin Sauder who passed in 1986, her second husband Bert Baker in 2006, and her son Randall Sauder.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
