Barbara Gail Fisher-Petersen, 50, of Landisville PA, passed away on August 18, 2021, following a battle with cancer.
She was born in Richmond, VA on August 6, 1971, to Gary and Rosemary Fisher.
Barb was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She was remembered for her great smile and laugh that could light up a room. Throughout her time, you could find her working at many different restaurants throughout Lancaster and the surrounding areas. When not working, you could find her spending time with family, friends, or reading a book; all of which she loved.
Surviving are her son, Ryan (Jennifer) Fisher; mother Rosemary Fisher; brothers James and Todd Fisher and three grandchildren, Harrison, Paxton, and Eloise Fisher. Preceding in death, her father Gary Fisher.
No Funeral or Memorial Service will be held. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy PA 17552. OR if desired, donate to the American Cancer Society, to help support Cancer Research and Treatments.
