Barbara G. "Baba" Weiderhold (née Green), 67, of Brownstown, PA and formerly of West Chester, PA passed away on March 5, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous fight against cancer for 20 years.

Born in 1952 in West Chester, she was the beloved daughter of John and Nancy (née Brehm) Green, Jr.

Baba worked as a computer processor for 35 years at Stitler Douglas Clarke. After she retired, she was a driver for John Sauder car dealerships and enjoyed driving the Amish workers to the markets.

She was a good storyteller and loved the beach in North Wildwood, NJ. She was a great baker and a wonderful, devoted wife, mother, and Grams.

Baba was the beloved wife of John H. Weiderhold, Jr.; loving mother of Jason R. Weiderhold (Dana); devoted grandmother of Makenzie, Brennan and Kasey; dear sister of John Green III (Stella).

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9:00-11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.

Memorial contributions to the Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate, would be greatly appreciated.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
The Donohue Funeral Home - Downingtown
43 West Lancaster Avenue
Downingtown, PA 19335
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11:00AM
The Donohue Funeral Home - Downingtown
43 West Lancaster Avenue
Downingtown, PA 19335
