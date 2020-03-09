Barbara G. "Baba" Weiderhold (née Green), 67, of Brownstown, PA and formerly of West Chester, PA passed away on March 5, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous fight against cancer for 20 years.
Born in 1952 in West Chester, she was the beloved daughter of John and Nancy (née Brehm) Green, Jr.
Baba worked as a computer processor for 35 years at Stitler Douglas Clarke. After she retired, she was a driver for John Sauder car dealerships and enjoyed driving the Amish workers to the markets.
She was a good storyteller and loved the beach in North Wildwood, NJ. She was a great baker and a wonderful, devoted wife, mother, and Grams.
Baba was the beloved wife of John H. Weiderhold, Jr.; loving mother of Jason R. Weiderhold (Dana); devoted grandmother of Makenzie, Brennan and Kasey; dear sister of John Green III (Stella).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9:00-11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA.
Memorial contributions to the Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate, would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
