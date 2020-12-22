Barbara Frankford, 75, of Dallastown, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Select Medical Hospital, Camp Hill. She was born in Solingen, Germany to the late August Wilhelm and Hertha Anna Marie (Jürgens) Schmidt.
Barb loved to shop, shop and SHOP! Her favorite places to go were thrift stores and Roots. She got a lot of enjoyment out of her doll collection and spending time with her family.
Her loved ones will miss her sense of humor, witty comebacks, conversations, and crazy stories.
Barbara is survived by four children; James, husband of Jeanne Smith, Tonya Swift, Cindy Frankford, Billie Jo Calhune; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and seven siblings.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
