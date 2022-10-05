Barbara Farrow

If you're reading this, I have passed through the light to the other side into the open arms of Jesus. At least I hope so. I passed away on October 2nd, 2022 after waging an almost constant battle with MMMT carcinosarcoma ovarian cancer.
I am survived by two siblings, my older brother, Ronald Eugene Vadakin (Wanna) and my younger sister Sue Ellen Vadakin Alderman (Elliott) and nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. I am also survived by my only child, Courtney Meagher Ludwick of WV, son-in-law Michael and the joy of my life, my only grandson, Jason. I am also survived by a step granddaughter, Brianna (Brandon), Braddox and Brock, my great-grandsons. Lastly, and most importantly, I am survived by Donald Palmatary, Sr., who I met in February 2016, while in remission. Don and his family have been by my side from the chilly, sunny day we met in Lititz Springs Park until I took my last breath. To Kristin, Tad, Courtlyn, Carson, Don, Jr, Liz, Chase, Cole, and Don, I love you all.
This is where I list clubs, hobbies, activities and accomplishments of my life. It's a short list, folks! I loved decorating our home, travel, hiking, walking and talking. I loved our pups, Cassy and Mira, more than words can express. I loved food. I loved my friends and spending time with them. Joan. My Teal Sisters. Trips to Rehoboth DE with Gabie to shop, walk, eat and drink margaritas. Emailing with Glenda across the country, never meeting in person but connected like the soul sisters we were. Getting together with my work girls, who were supportive following my diagnosis in August 2014. You know who you are, and I love you! I hope you thought I was a good friend.
Much Love and gratitude goes out to my loving, caring neighbors and friends, Jan, Bob, Nancy, Chuck, Susan, Stu, Pat, Dori and many others in our wonderful neighborhood. I cannot forget to mention the loving care extended to me by Anna and her Hospice team.
I was a loyal employee and worked from age 16 in the summers to full time employment at age 18 to my retirement at age 70. Conestoga Motor Inn during high school summers, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and Management Recruiters in CT. When I returned to Lancaster, the Sheridan Hotel, The Horst Group, Boyd/Wilson Company, Reprint Management Services (now YGS Group) and lastly, EIC Comfort Home (CLEAResult) from where I retired. I loved all my jobs and the friendships I made, are everlasting.
For those of you who jumped ship after my diagnosis, you had your reasons and who am I to judge? To Dennis, Brad and Tom, I am sorry for the pain. To Evelyn of Marietta, Ohio, I hope you rot in hell for the unspeakable things you did to five-year-old me. I never forgot and carried the shame my entire life.
And finally, to my Mom Dorothy, my Father Eugene, and Stepdad Herb, I hope I am with you today.
There will be no service. Please consider a donation in my name to the non-kill animal facility of your choice or NOCC.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »