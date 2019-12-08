Barbara F. West, 87, entered into heaven on November 25, 2019 at the Mennonite Home Communities in Lancaster. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Norman H. Fisler.
Barbara was the wife of F. Harry West with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children; David K. West, Winston-Salem, NC, and Wendy W. Martin, wife of Dale Martin, Winston-Salem, NC, as well as three grandchildren; Melissa, Diana and Mary. She was proceeded in death by her sister Pat Weinstein.
Barbara graduated from Cheltenham High School and West Chester University before teaching and substitute teaching in elementary school for many years. She enjoyed swimming, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family. After retirement, she and Harry spent part of the year in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before moving to Woodcrest Villa in 2006. She was a member of St. Edwards Episcopal Church.
Barbara will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at St. Edwards Episcopal Church memorial gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolent fund at Mennonite Home Communities, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to St. Edwards Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
