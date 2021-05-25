Barbara F. Groman, 73, of Lancaster, PA passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Watertown, NY she was the daughter of the late Frank H. and Virginia E. (Fish) Tibbles. She was the loving wife of Charles F. Groman with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage.
She was a 1966 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. Barbara dedicated her life to be a devoted housewife and mother who was the bond that held her family so closely together. Her natural ability to raise a family and care for other children was something that brought pride and fulfillment to her heart. Through the many blessings of life, she watched her children flourish through her guidance, love, and support.
Barbara was an amazing cook, a member of several prayer groups, enjoyed playing bingo, online shopping, reading books, listening to music, watching multiple television networks, and loved her friends far and near. Her greatest joy was her family and especially each grandchild that brought such happiness to her life.
In addition, to her husband, she is survived by five children: Michael J. Groman husband of Cecilia of Indiana, PA, Michele M. Salsgiver wife of Brian, Marisa C. Rice wife of Dan both of York, PA, Maribeth S. Conrad wife of William III of West Chester, PA, and Matthew C. Groman of York, PA. Also surviving are fifteen grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her newborn daughter, Barbara Frances Groman.
May Barbara's soul rest in the hands of the Lord as an eternal light to forever burn within her family and friends. Her life will forever be remembered by those who were blessed by her love, laughter, kind heart, and grace. As she ascends to heaven, may her family and friends find solace through her everlasting memory.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 7-9 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a prayer service beginning at 8 PM. Flowers will be received. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
