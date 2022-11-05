Barbara Ellen Vaccarino, 69, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Patrick Martin Conroy and Catherine Agnes Hanrahan of Brooklyn, NY.
She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by everyone. Barbara was very proud to work with "IU 13" as a para-educator in Lancaster, PA; helping children in their formative years prior to her retirement. Earlier in her life, Barbara worked in the prenatal unit at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Vaccarino, her son, Sean (Carol) Vaccarino; her daughter, Christine E. Vaccarino; her three grandchildren, Donovan, Conner, and Wyatt; her two sisters, Patricia A. Vaccarino, and Kathleen AmBroiso; her two brothers, Sean, and Kevin Conroy.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Christopher and Martin Conroy.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the funeral home on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial Service will be private.
In Barbara's memory please make donations to the LancasterLebanon "IU 13", 1020 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Barbara's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »