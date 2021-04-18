Barbara Elizabeth Torbert, 71

Barbara Elizabeth Torbert passed away on March 31st in Gasden Alabama. She was born July 1st, 1949, in York County, the daughter of the late Richard Connelly and Theresa Lieb.
She is survived by 5 Children; Stacy, wife of Charles Wallick Marietta, PA., Norman Torbert, husband of Jamie Stephenson-Torbert, Macclenny, FL., Chris Torbert, Mount Joy, PA., Barbara Snell, Hellam, PA., and Wilbur Torbert, husband of Pauline, Columbia, PA. She is also survived her brother, Herbert Connelly, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Connelly.
A private celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience.
Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to John Hopkins Cancer Center.
