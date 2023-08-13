Barbara E. Witmer, 89, of Fieldcrest Drive, Willow Street, PA died on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Newport Meadows Nursing Facility. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Witmer who died August 7, 2005. Born in Elkton, MD she was the daughter of the late Christian and Sarah Elizabeth Miller Zeitler. A homemaker, she assisted on the family farm known as Country Star Farm. She was an active member of Boehm's United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served as trustee and on the worship committee.
Surviving her is a daughter Rosemary wife of Dale R. Hess of New Providence; two grandsons, Matthew husband of Caitlin Barwise Hess of New Providence and Andrew husband of Amber Lefever Hess of Willow Street; a great grandson, Aiden Hess; a sister Christina B. Zeitler of New Providence; a brother, Peter W. Zeitler and his wife of Kay L. Wagner Zeitler of New Castle, DE. She was preceded in death by her son Andrew H. Witmer.
Funeral services will be held at Boehm's United Methodist Church, 13 West Boehm's Road, Willow Street, PA on Wednesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Manuel P. Cruz, Jr. officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Boehm's United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
