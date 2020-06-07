Barbara E. Rosenberry, 83, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (High) Herr.
Barbara retired from Masonic Village where she worked in the cafeteria. Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy VFW Post 5752, and the American Legion Post 185.
Surviving are four children, Stephen Rosenberry, husband of Linda of Dillsburg, Cynthia Goshorn wife of Richard of Brownstown, Tina Drace Wilson, wife of Jamie of Windsor, and Robert Rosenberry, Jr. of Mount Joy; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Rosenberry; and a great-grandchild.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the family will be postponing Barbara's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com