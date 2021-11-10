Barbara E. Lewis, 78, of Mount Joy received her wings on October 25, 2021; a beautiful fall day surrounded by her family. Born on March 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Naomi Bucher.
Bobbi will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and a friend to all. She had such a giving heart and a way with words to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. She cherished life; her smile lit up every room. She will forever be in our hearts especially her main caregiver, best friend, and sister, Sandy.
No funeral service will be held. Bobbi requested a celebration of her life while she was with us. She said her goodbyes, ate, smiled, reminisced about old times and listened to Motown music as her final wish.
