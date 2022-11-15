Barbara E. King, 64, of 141 Turtle Hill Rd., Leola, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 12, 2022. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Elam K. and Malinda Esh King. She was the wife of Benjamin S. King.
A homemaker, Barbara was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: 8 children, Lavina married to Benjamin F. Beiler, Kirkwood, Daniel married to Susie Ann Beiler King, Leola, Elam married to Linda Lapp King, Christiana, Malinda married to Christ K. Stoltzfus, Manheim, Stevie married to Emma Miller King, Ephrata, Annie married to David S. Kauffman, Drumore, Elizabeth married to Levi Michael Glick, Mary Ann married to Matthew Fisher, both of New Holland; 42 grandchildren; 7 siblings, Lizzie wife of the late Benjamin Glick, Quarryville, John married to Sadie King King, Annie married to Stephen Stoltzfus, Benjamin married to Naomi Esh King, all of Leola, Malinda married to Levi Glick, Christiana, Naomi married to Amos Zook, Gordonville, Elam married to Sadie Blank, King, Hershey. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Lee King.
Funeral services will be published when confirmed. Interment will be in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »