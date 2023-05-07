Barbara E. Heisey

Barb Heisey, of Mount Joy, mother of Kirk, Scott, Mike and Shawn Heisey, passed away on December 13, 2022. A graveside tribute will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, 98 W. Sun Hill Rd., Manheim, PA. A memorial reception will immediately follow the graveside service at 11:00 AM at Elstonville Sportsman Assoc. Pavilion, 3133 Pinch Rd., Manheim. PA. To express a condolence with the family, or for additional information, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.
