Barbara E. Heisey

Barbara E. (Longenecker) Heisey, of Mount Joy, passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born in Lancaster on August 6, 1942, to Paul and Dorothy (Hess) Longenecker.
Barb was elder sister to Lynn A., wife of Dr. Gary Ellwein, Idaho Falls, ID and John P., husband of Denise Longenecker, Willow Street.
She was a loving mother to Kirk D. Heisey, Daytona Beach, FL, J. Scott, husband of Jamie Heisey, Manheim, Michael L., husband of Sonya Heisey, Lititz and R. Shawn, husband of Jeane Heisey, Manheim.
She was self-proclaimed "Grandma Fizzle" to Jordan T. Heisey and Heather Spence, Manheim, Jereme S., husband of Inessa Heisey, Middletown, DE, Jasmine R., wife of Matt Harrison, Lancaster, Jarryd K. Heisey and Abigail Dominguez, Manheim.
She was adoring Nana to Peyton N., Brice E., and Katie B. Heisey, Lititz.
She was Great(est) Grandma to Brady T. and Bret A. Heisey, Millersville, Amiya L. and Chance R. Heisey, Middletown, DE, Lydia and Madeline Harrison, Lancaster, and Hadley Scott on the way.
Barb was predeceased by her loving companion, Marlin "Wimp" Gingrich, formerly of Lititz, and grandson, Derek Jonas Heisey, formerly of Scranton.
Barb's family wishes to thank all of her thoughtful friends, past and present, and will reach out with future plans for a celebration of Barb's life at her favorite place in the mountains.
