"Alive in Jesus"
This is the inscription of faith, hope, and love engraved in the stone that marks the burial site of our mom and dad. Sunday, June 6, 2021, those words of promise were realized to their fullest by Barbara E. Givler just as they were for her husband, and our dad, in April 2008.
The daughter of Eber Orm and Miriam (Huber) Reese, Barbara was born July 15, 1929 in Lancaster, PA. Growing up, Barbara could often be found actively enjoying the outdoors. She loved swimming and ice skating, as well as playing basketball for East Lampeter High School.
In 1947 she met and fell in love with Henry E. Givler; after a courtship of several years, they married in June 1951. Having already begun work following high school as a practical nurse with both Lancaster General Hospital and Heart Haven, the former children's heart hospital of LGH, Barbara continued working as such for several years as she and our dad started a family of their own. Five children were their pride and joy as evidenced by the support they gave us in our many musical, dramatic, athletic, and leadership activities at school, church, and within other youth programs. In sickness and in health, in times of loss and those of great joy, our mother offered all the encouragement, patience, goodness and generosity that we needed.
Certainly mom's focus over the years was her family, but she did not neglect others. Neighbors could count on her for wisdom and compassion, along with tips for gardening, canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. Friends found her home had open doors for them any time of the day and sometimes even for extended stays. Barbara was active in the First Church of God, Lancaster, and also volunteered with Align Life Ministries (formerly Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services) and Water Street Ministries. She frequently organized neighborhood Bible studies and found ways to raise support, sometimes even by swimming laps, for organizations locally and globally that fed the hungry, cared for cancer patients, protected the unborn, and gave hope to abused and neglected children. As a grandparent, she planned oodles of special visits that sometimes included having lunch up in one of our backyard trees. Excursions like those to the Strasburg Railroad or the mini-golf course were favorites, the latter involving many a story of grandma's fun and competitive play.
Indebted to a woman whose deep faith, love and commitment, courage, and hospitality have made their lives rich and full are those who survive her, including daughters Sharon M. Givler, Lititz and Pamela K. Shellenberger, Manheim; sons Philip H. (Donna) Givler, Leola, Brant N. Givler (Columbia) and Douglas E. Givler (Columbia). Also surviving are grandchildren Melissa (Eric) Jeanes, Rich (Allison) Shellenberger, Laura Leigh Givler, Kelly (Jeff) King, and Bobby Givler, as well as great-grandchildren Katie, Thomas, Reese, Lincoln, Gavin, Caleb, Nolan and Lila, and nephew David Rowe.
In addition to her parents and husband of 57 years, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rowe; daughter-in-law, Georgia Givler; and son-in-law, Richard M. Shellenberger.
Our family would like to express special appreciation to the many caregivers and staff of Home Instead whose kindness toward our mother over the past several years brought her lots of joy. Also, our gratefulness extends to the people of Hospice & Community Care and the United Zion Retirement Community in recent months and weeks. Thank you for coming alongside us.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Barbara on Tuesday, June 15 at 10AM at Chestnut Hill Church, 344 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA. Visitation with the family will follow the celebration service. Private interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Align Life Ministries, 131 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17042; alignlifeministries.org.
