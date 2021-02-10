Barbara E. Fahnestock, 78, of Elizabethtown and formerly of South Londonderry Township, after many complications due to surgery, decided it was time to go home. She passed peacefully with her granddaughter Megan by her side on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Henry "Nick" and Agnes (Lutz) Ceresini and the widow of Harry S. Fahnestock since May 2012. Barb would have celebrated her 79th birthday on February 19th.
Retired from the Hershey Medical Center, she was formerly employed by Colebrook Lingerie and was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Colebrook. She enjoyed puzzles, crafting, playing cards, going to Knoebels Grove and Wednesday morning Busy Bees at church.
Surviving are her children Michael Fahnestock (Yvonne), Ruby Smith (David), Jeffrey Fahnestock (Leslie, deceased) and Christine Kugler (Steven); grandchildren Alyssa, Hope, Ashley, Brandi, Matthew and Megan; great-grandchildren Jordan, Nevaeh, Aiden, Deagan and Giovanni; step great-grandchildren Logan, Carlie and Jade; sister Janis Sansoni; her four-legged companion Snoopy; and many dear friends.
Barbara wants you to remember her as she was and chose not to have any funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
