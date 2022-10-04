Barbara E. Bowman, Manheim

Barbara E. (Brubaker) Bowman, 79, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing Home. She was the wife of Dean M. Bowman.
Barbara was born October 16, 1942 in Lancaster General Hospital, daughter of the late Spencer and Ruth Brubaker of Manheim, PA.
She retired from Get Nailed where she was employed as a Nail Tech. Prior to that she worked for Tyco and Warner Lambert. Barbara enjoyed going to the beach.
Barbara is also survived by her children, Gary Alleman and wife Sue of Manheim, Cindy Fittery of Manheim, Lisa Conover of Ormond Beach, FL, stepsons: Robin Bowman and wife Janet of Dover, PA, Roger Bowman and wife Glenda of Airville, PA, and the late David Bowman, stepdaughters: Linda Motley and husband Richard of Port Orange, FL, and Donna Barnes and husband Bryan Barnes of Abbottstown, PA; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren and one sister, Dawn Eisenberger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment to follow in Salem of Kissel Hill Lutheran Church cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1-2PM on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com