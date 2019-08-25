Barbara E. "Bobbe" Wissler, 97, formerly of W. James Street, Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emmert W. and Katie Rohrerbaugh Musser Wissler.
She was a lifelong Lancaster County Resident, graduated from Hempfield High School and went on to be employed by Hamilton Watch Co. retiring in May of 1980 after 37 years as a Quality Control Inspector.
Barbara was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Bobbe enjoyed traveling and going to Broadway Shows.
She is survived by three nephews: Robert G. Wissler of Columbia, PA, Jay E. (Phyllis) Wissler of Danville, PA and Michael H. (Marjorie) Wissler of Millersville, PA. Also surviving are many grandnieces, nephews, their children and Robert Fryberger, husband of her late Niece TJ. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward M. Wissler, a sister, Anna Mae Wissler Jones, a niece TJ Wissler Fryberger and her sweetheart and partner of 40+ years Anthony Antonelli.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Barbara's Celebration of Life Funeral Service at the Mennonite Home Chapel, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Quentin E. Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The family thanks the staff at Mennonite Home for their loving care of Bobbe for the past 2 ½ years and her faithful and loyal friend David Gerlitzki whose visits she enjoyed along with the gourmet chocolates he brought.
Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Please visit Bobbe's Memorial Page at: