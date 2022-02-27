Barbara D. Morris

Mrs. Barbara Doris Morris, 79, of Brethren Village, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Born in Breslau, Germany, Barbara was the daughter of the late Eugen and Elfriede (Otto) Schnaufer. She was a loving and devoted wife to Harris L. Morris, Jr., with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2019.
After growing up as a young girl in post-war Germany with very little, she immigrated to the United States in 1960 at the age of 18, to join her brother, Rudi Hentschel in the Chicago area and Ann Arbor where she later attended high school.
Her mother had always told her the importance of education, and when she was given the opportunities which the United States provided, she did not waste those gifts. She went on to get an Associate's Degree in Accounting (Cleary College), a Bachelor's Degree (University of New Haven) and a Master's Degree (University of New Haven) in Criminal Justice.
After gaining her citizenship, she truly lived the American dream it was something that she carried with great pride.
Three of the most important things in her life were her marriage, her family and her friends. Never one to be afraid to show her love for family and friends, she showed her appreciation for all of us in big and small ways alike. Barbara was the true "Heart of Hospitality," and always put others before herself. From local "Welcome Wagons" or volunteering her time for those in need, she helped all indiscriminately. She found joy in helping and learning all she could from those around her. Her actions exemplified the importance of the golden rule treat others as you would want to be treated.
A survivor of cancer on multiple occasions throughout her life, Barbara had an appreciation for living that could not be contained and which she shared openly with everyone around her her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and all that were lucky enough to be a part of her extraordinary life. Her courage and strength to fight through every challenge without complaint and with a smile on her face is how she chose to live her life. Through her love of travel, she also taught us all that we must find the good in each and every day and pull it close. She was a very special woman.
She has shown us all how to be better human beings, whether that be daughters, sons, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives or friends. For this, we are eternally grateful for the love that she shared during her 79 years with us.
Barbara is survived by her two sons: Harris L. Morris III, husband of Jeanne, of Allendale, NJ; and Brandon C. Morris, husband of Lorna, of Choptank, MD; three grandchildren: Sarah Barbara, Gabriella Anne, and Harris L. Morris IV; and her brother, Rudolph Hentschel of Ann Arbor, MI.
Services for Barbara will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Barbara's memory be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at Lancaster General Hospital Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., P.O. Box 3555, Lancaster, PA 17604, in the memo of the check, please indicate: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com