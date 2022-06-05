Barbara D. Hilton, 73, of Glen Mills, died on May 29, 2022 at her home.
Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Manheim Central High School, and West Chester Teacher's College in 1970 with a BS Degree and a Master's in Health and Physical Education. She also earned certification in Special Education grades K-12. Barbara retired from teaching in Ridley School District in 2005.
Barb was very active in dog shows, and horse shows for 25 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas R. and Mary Haldeman Hilton, and her adopted mother, Sara Lou Peck. Barbara is survived by Valerie Jayne Newman, her dear friend and caregiver; siblings Pat Herr (Ray) and Jim Hilton (Susan); two nieces and three nephews.
Funeral service and burial, private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter,555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063
