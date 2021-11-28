Barbara D. Diehl, 79, of Denver, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mifflin Center, Shillington. Born in Queens, NY, she was a daughter of the late Herbert & Dorothea (Gibson) Gropper and the loving wife of Kenneth J. Diehl Sr. for 58-years, until his passing in February 2020.
Barbara was a graduate of East Meadow High School in East Meadow, New York, class of 1960. She loved her family and was very involved in her children's daily activities as they were growing up. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, volunteered in the PTA, and worked as a teacher’s aide. With a special-needs child of her own, Barbara was a pioneer in the commitment of quality education for all. Barbara enjoyed selling Avon for many years and made countless friendships in her sales activities. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lindenhurst where she had been a Sunday school teacher. In 1995, she and Ken moved to Lancaster County where she continued working as a teacher’s aide in Adamstown. Health and wellness were important to Barbara; she was actively involved in Weight Watcher groups, TOPS & KOPS. She enjoyed supporting Ken in his interests as well, often attending Moose Lodge events and she actively volunteered for Lighthouse Vocational Services.
Barbara is survived by three children; Elizabeth ‘Liz’ M. Trebing of Lindenhurst, NY, Kenneth J. Diehl, Jr. of Denver, & Debra K. Diehl of Denver; two granddaughters, Kacey M. Trebing & Kristy B. Trebing; and a sister, Rosalee Gropper of Denver. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Gropper.
A viewing will be held on Sat., Dec. 4th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA, and a Life Celebration will begin at 3p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lighthouse Vocational Services, 144 Orlan Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.
Tribute Wall at www.goodfuneral.com