Barbara Courogen (Lewis), formerly of Sunbury, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home in Lancaster, PA. She was 54.
A devoted mother, and perhaps even more devoted grandmother, Barb loved nothing more than doting on her children. Although she had many other interests, they all took a back seat to raising her children. Whether it was cheering them from the stands at a sporting event, or helping with homework and school projects, she was always there to show her support and never hesitated to proudly talk about their achievements. She showered the same affection to her nieces and nephews, and all the children in her world knew she loved them "more than there are stars."
Barb's family was her universe, and in recent years the center of that universe became her only grandchild, Carter Thomas Wilkinson, whom she would not hesitate to tell anyone was the smartest, cutest, and most adorable little boy ever born. "Gringo," the nickname Carter mysteriously bestowed upon her almost as soon as he was able to talk, loved her daily FaceTime conversations with Carter and relished time spent with him, including frequent visits to the Strasburg Railroad to see Thomas the Tank Engine and a recent trip to Disneyworld.
A 1983 graduate of Shikellamy High School, Barb was the baby sister of three brothers, all of whom she had wrapped around her finger the moment she was brought home from the hospital.
A huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, who adored former second baseman Chase Utley, Barb enjoyed visits to Florida for spring training and attending games at Citizens Bank Park. She loved collecting beach treasures in Cape May and gathering with her family at beach houses in the Outer Banks. She also loved yearly visits to see the tulips at Longwood Gardens with family members, even if that required some gentle nudging (pestering, the kids might call it) to get them to go along.
In recent years she expanded her horizons, tackling new experiences that once might have scared her: riding roller coasters, enjoying giant water slides, hiking, and most recently snowshoeing and snow tubing on a visit to Vermont.
A loyal and compassionate friend, Barb could talk to anyone about anything. Full of empathy for others, she felt the pain of the world and always wanted to help.
Barb is survived by her son, Todd Michael Lewis and wife Emily; daughter Lindsey Ann Wilkinson and husband Greg; and their father Todd B. Lewis. She is also survived by brothers Chris A. Courogen and wife Dorrie; M. Stephen Courogen; and Timothy J. Courogen; seven nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael C. and Barbara A. Courogen.
Due to the current public health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Meals On Wheels of Lancaster, for whom Barb was a volunteer. Contributions may be sent to Meals On Wheels of Lancaster, 1085 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or can be made online at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org. (717) 273-6283
