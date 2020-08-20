Barbara Cody Heimel, 78, of East Lampeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 peacefully at home in her sleep. She was born in Durban, WV, daughter of the late Dr. Gordon and Lillian Mae Madison Cromer. She worked as a data processor for Hamilton Watch, Co. for 13 years and also was a bookkeeper for a beekeeper and was a caregiver for many people before her retirement. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She made friends with many people, was a nature lover, and her faith carried her through life, building a strength that no one could ever imagine how strong.
She is survived by one son: Mark O. Engle, Lancaster and one daughter: Donna Cody (Charles) Kreider, Blue Ball. Four grandchildren: Thorn Cody; Anna, Rachel, and Caleb Engle. One great grandson: Connor Cody. She was preceded in death by one sister: Helen Sheffer.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the National Center for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Rd., Barto, PA 19504. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com