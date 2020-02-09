Barbara C. Obin, 79, of Columbia, PA, formerly of York and Downingtown, passed away on February, 3, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Andrew S. Obin, Jr. whom she married on June 16, 1962. Born in her home in Haddon Heights, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John and Bertha Volk Canal.
A graduate of Thomas Jefferson School of Nursing, Barb worked as a registered nurse in private practice medicine for many years. After retirement, she was employed as a seamstress by the Perform Group in East Prospect, PA. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia and a lay member of Our Lady's Missionaries of the Eucharist.
Barb loved being outdoors, enjoying nature, sports, and fishing. Also, she enjoyed playing the flute and was a member of the West Chester Alumni Band. She will be remembered for her strong dedication to family and prayer. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
She is survived by her husband Andy, their daughter, Michele Obin; their son, Jeffrey, husband of Gina Marie Obin; grandsons, Gregory and Anthony Obin; brother, John, husband of Elizabeth Canal.
The family will receive friends at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. On the following day, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512, Visitation: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, or to the American Cancer Society.
