Barbara C. Morrison, 75, of Fourth Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Lauchlin and Ethel Mae Resh Morrison.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Barbara was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She worked for L-3 Communications as an assembly worker. She was a member of the Artisans Order of Mutual Protection, enjoyed music and loved animals. At one time she collected Hummel figurines and anything that had a butterfly on it. Most importantly, Barbara was committed to caring for her parents. She will be remembered as being kind and generous to all her family and friends.
She is lovingly survived by her cousin, Jane R. Schofield, wife of Bruce, West Chester, PA, and their children, Jennifer Schofield, and her daughter, Madison and Dave and Jessica Cook. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Louise Morrison.
Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Please visit Barbara's Memorial Page at: