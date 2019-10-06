Barbara Bonde Rommel, 89, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born August 25, 1930 in Chicago IL, to the late Axel Charles Bonde and Ruth Anderson Bonde.
She was married in 1954 to Frank Lyon Rommel M.D., who predeceased her in 2006, in Lititz, PA. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Bonde Schauer of Crystal Lake, IL, and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Rommel Shuster, of Everett, PA, and Mary Rommel Pforsich of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Barbara graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago, she attended Beloit College in Wisconsin for two years, and later completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at California State College in California, PA. She completed four years of Doctoral work in early childhood assessment and education at the University of Pittsburgh. She was a grade school Reading and Educational Assessment Advisor and Educator in the Elizabeth Forward School District (PA) for over 20 years.
She is survived by five children; F. Michael Rommel M.D., husband of Catherine Thomas Rommel M.D. of Lancaster, PA, Elizabeth Rommel Kopenhaver, wife of James J. Kopenhaver of Hanover, PA, John C. Rommel, husband of Carla Lange Rommel, of Wilmington, NC, James D. Rommel, husband of Paula Kreuzburg, of Mt. Airy, MD, and H. Susanne Huston, wife of Jeffery R Huston of Sewickley, PA.
She has 10 grandchildren; Bethany Rommel M.D., wife of Alex Mazzucca of Shepherdstown, WV, Christopher M. Rommel, husband of Alexandria Starks M.D., of Philadelphia, PA, James S. Rommel, husband of Erika Morgan Rommel of Lancaster, PA Kristin Kopenhaver of Boston, MA, Katherine Kopenhaver Manos, wife of Mark Manos, of West Chester, PA, Jessica Kopenhaver of Philadelphia, PA, John J. Rommel M.D., husband of Ashley Sprouse Rommel of Wilmington, NC, Steven Rommel of Wilmington, NC, Melissa Huston Reese, wife of Matt Reese of Sewickley, PA, Andrea Huston of Sewickley, PA, and one great-grandson; Axel W. Mazzucca, Shepherdstown, WV. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews from the Pforsich, Shuster and Schauer families.
A private family service will be held at a later date, at the Shuster family farm in Everett, PA.
