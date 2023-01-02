Barbara "Bobby" Ann Stoner, 84, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home with her family on December 31, 2022. She was born to the late George and Margaret Grau in Lancaster. Bobby spent her career as a waitress. She retired from The Village Night Club after spending over 50 years with them. Bobby was also a water aerobics instructor for nearly 22 years.
She loved her cats and dogs especially OC, Bridgett and Kobe. Bobby was an avid lottery player who loved to feed the cats in her neighborhood. She also enjoyed going out for lunch. More than anything, Bobby loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren Georgie, Dylan, Logan, Brady, Leo and Alyssa. She was loved by everyone who met her and touched many lives with her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by her grandchildren George T. Grau, partner of Nina Mendez, Kerri Walton wife of Randy, and Christopher Grau; her best friend Mary A. Baisch; her daughter Kim Neighbor; and 12 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents she is preceded in her passing by her son George R. Grau and sister Mary L. Fitch.
A funeral service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike on January 5, 2023, at 11AM with burial at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery to follow at the conclusion of service. Family invites guests to a viewing January 4, 2023, from 5:30PM to 7:30PM and a viewing 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Bobby's name to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/ or consider planting a tree in Bobby's honor.
