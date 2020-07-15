Barbara "Bobbie" Therese Russell, 95, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Leon Russell and Esther Swanson Russell.
In youth she was a competitive swimmer. In raising her five children she enjoyed sharing nature with them. She was an avid reader and seamstress with a creative approach to all facets of life. Bobbie was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lancaster. She participated in "Martha's Ministries" at the Church.
She is survived by her five children, B. Stephanie Morrison of Lancaster, Cynthia F. Mize of Florence, S.C., Timothy R. Farmer of Raleigh, N.C., Janice M. Blachly of Durham, N.C., and Margaret Lynn "Penny" Farmer of Norlina, N.C.; along with 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Peter L. Russell of Gilford, CT; her cousin, Al Russell of Branford, CT; and several nieces.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Beauregard Farmer, USMC and WWII veteran.
Funeral Services will be private.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Evergreen Estates for their compassionate care and gratitude to Hospice & Community Care for allowing us to visit during her last days and hours.
Bobbie visited and supported the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, N.C. In her memory please consider making a donation.
