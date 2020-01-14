Barbara "Bobbie" Snyder, 81, Lancaster, PA, surrendered her soul to heaven at Hospice & Community Care on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after an extended illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Barb was the wife of Abner E. Snyder with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage on April 30th. She was the daughter of the late Amos and Verna Spotts Usner.
Barb was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church where she was a secretary of the AWANA program for 26 years. She was a born-again Christian, and lived her faith. She enjoyed playing piano and loved old hymns, and will be fondly remembered for her servant's heart. She loved her family camping trips and beach vacations to Ocean City, Maryland, and enjoyed going to her children's sporting events, but her most cherished roles were wife, mother, and "Mimi." She truly loved attending the children's sports events as they were growing up and most of all, loved her children and grandchildren.
She worked many years as a stylist at Pink Ice Hair Salon, and prior to that she worked for Valor in the machine shop, making military equipment.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Teresa Kunkle of Lancaster, Wendy, wife of Scott Wissler of Willow Street, and Eric, husband of Ingrid Snyder of Mountville; six grandchildren, Rachel Kling, Collin Snyder, Bobbi Kunkle, Amanda Kauffman, Mason Wissler, and Emily Snyder and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Bradley and Kinsley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend "Bobbi's" Life Celebration Service at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Neil Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA.
Many thanks to her hospice team for the tender care and support these past few months. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
