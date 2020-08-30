Barbara "Barbie" Comeau Hilton, 91, of New Providence, PA, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Townsend, MA, she was the daughter of the late Gilman S. Conant and Gertrude W. Wilson.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She was a nurse's aide for many years and became a licensed practical nurse at age 42. Barbie loved family gatherings, she enjoyed dancing, knitting, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by five children, Donna Comeau of Schoeneck, PA, Bonita Comeau of Gloversville, NY, Valerie Comeau (Gregory Miller) of Mohnton, PA, Gary Comeau of Gloversville, NY, Wayne Comeau (Annie Gauthier) of Lowell, MA; her 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and her present husband Curtis Hilton of seven years.
Barbie was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years Philip C. Comeau, and her sister Sylvia Noddin.
Funeral services will be private and the interment will be at a later date in Townsend, MA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
