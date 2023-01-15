Barbara ("Babs") Ann Clayton, 82, was reunited with her father, Al, on the stairway to heaven Sunday evening Jan. 8th, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandra; her cat Sparkles; sister-in-law Paulette Waite (Bob); her cockatiel Thayer; and husband Ken.
Barbara was cared for by Morgan, Cari, Robin Hicks, Baasma Khan, Jennifer Coleman, and Matthew Kerber at UPMC Lititz along with Father Ryan Fischer at St. James Catholic Church.
She was loved by Megan Tilett, Dalilah, Sylvia, Kari, Elsa, Brittany Duffy, Jarrett, Nai, and Mary - all a part of Legend of Lititz.
She graduated from Ladycliff College, pursued her master's in education, and took great pride teaching English to embassy students in Portugal while being an inspiring, fearless single mother.
In her youth, she hobnobbed with Julie Andrews, Harry Belafonte, and Rene Auberjonois.
Barbara enjoyed lifelong friends: Lois, Squig, Marty, Ann, & Gail. Babs loved to converse about beer & baseball, traveling in Europe, Catholicism, her cats: Sage, Vegas, & Samantha; and her Great Dane Kensington in addition to being a voracious book connoisseur.
Babs enjoyed spending time with the cast of the PA Renaissance Faire in the 90s where her daughter acted. One of her favorite relaxation spots was Tilghman Island, MD along with playing slots in Las Vegas and engaging in solitaire at her home in Blossom Hill.
Babs was treated with love and kindness by the staff at LCBC Manheim and Lynda, Chris, and Tammy at Wavemakers. She was also blessed knowing Pastor Stan and Kathy Shantz at James St. Mennonite Church.
Barbara was Alexandra's love of her life. Descanse em paz, Barbara.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a food gift card to the hardworking staff in Memory Care at Legend of Lititz. Attn: Jarrett Zellers (IMO Barbara) 80 W. Millport Rd., Lititz 17543. Dementia is a cruel robber of dignity. The folks listed above know to treat those afflicted as humans with thoughts, opinions, and feelings and most importantly, kindness.
